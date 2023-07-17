Citigroup Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $256.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $232.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $224.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.10. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $147.29 and a 1 year high of $225.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

