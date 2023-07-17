Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NURPF opened at C$9.20 on Friday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$9.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.54.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

