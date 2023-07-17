Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPF) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NURPFFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NURPF opened at C$9.20 on Friday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$3.53 and a 12-month high of C$9.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.54.

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.