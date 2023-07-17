Truist Financial Raises MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $42.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

HZO stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $824.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $44.03.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $570.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 73.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 76,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 665.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 146,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth about $805,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

