Analyzing Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) & Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) and Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Outokumpu Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.31 billion 3.16 $221.55 million $0.34 35.00 Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion N/A $654.25 million $1.11 2.40

Outokumpu Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.. Outokumpu Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A Outokumpu Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 123.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Outokumpu Oyj pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. and Outokumpu Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Outokumpu Oyj 1 2 2 0 2.20

Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 87.97%. Given Outokumpu Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outokumpu Oyj is more favorable than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Summary

Outokumpu Oyj beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. It also provides toilet paper, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, and intimate wipes for women; and dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, anti-bacterial gel, disinfecting spray, facemasks, and industrial cleaning cloths for professional use. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Pull-Ups, Evenflo, Kleenex, Kotex, Depend, Cottonelle, Pétalo, Suavel, Vogue, Sanitas, Marli y Kimlark, Jabón Escudo Antibacterial, and Jabones Kleenex brands. The company also exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; long products, which includes wire rods, wires, bars, rebars, billets, blooms, slabs, and ingots; and forged and rolled billets. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

