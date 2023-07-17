Comparing Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and CompX International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $16.95 billion 0.87 $170.10 million $4.47 21.55 CompX International $165.66 million 1.70 $20.87 million $1.78 12.85

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than CompX International. CompX International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stanley Black & Decker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. CompX International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 71.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CompX International pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years and CompX International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CompX International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 4.22% 3.45% 1.20% CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 0 11 2 0 2.15 CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus price target of $94.45, indicating a potential downside of 1.96%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than CompX International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CompX International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats CompX International on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, dealers, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, dealers, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening systems and products to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace, and other industries; provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools and performance-driven heavy equipment attachment tools. This segment serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. It also sells automatic doors to commercial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

About CompX International

CompX International Inc. manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines. This segment serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and other industries. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust headers, exhaust pipes, mufflers, and other exhaust components; gauges, such as GPS speedometers and tachometers; mechanical and electronic controls and throttles; wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, steering wheels, and billet aluminum accessories; dash panels, LED indicators, and wire harnesses; and grab handles, pin cleats, and related hardware and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats for the recreational marine and other industries. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CompX International Inc. is a subsidiary of NL Industries, Inc.

