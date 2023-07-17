Raymond James Cuts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $27.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NYSE NOV opened at $17.89 on Friday. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

