Reviewing Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) & Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) and Yext (NYSE:YEXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Martello Technologies Group and Yext’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A ($1.73) -0.01 Yext $400.85 million 3.20 -$65.94 million ($0.32) -32.31

Martello Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yext. Yext is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Martello Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

66.5% of Yext shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Yext shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Martello Technologies Group and Yext, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martello Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yext 0 2 2 0 2.50

Yext has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Given Yext’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yext is more favorable than Martello Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Martello Technologies Group and Yext’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Yext -10.09% -30.15% -8.31%

Summary

Yext beats Martello Technologies Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. develops digital experience monitoring software solutions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vantage DX Monitoring Mitel UC, Vantage DX Analytics IT Service Analytics, and Vantage DX Monitoring Microsoft 365. Its products portfolio includes proactive Microsoft 365 monitoring, Microsoft teams call quality analytics, Microsoft active network path analysis, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft teams advanced troubleshooting, ITSM incident workflows, and Microsoft 365 performance reports (SLA/OLA); Vantage DX, a single platform DEM suite, which optimizes the modern workplace with a focus on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, as well as UC performance analytics software; and subscription-based software as a service. The company also provides software licenses, hardware, training, and maintenance and support services. Martello Technologies Group Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Yext

Yext, Inc. organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks. The platform enables its customers to centralize, control and manage data fields, including store information, such as name, address, phone number and holiday hours; professional information, comprising of headshot, specialties, and education; job information, consisting of title and description; and FAQs and other information. It serves the healthcare, retail, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

