Stephens Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $325.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.41.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

MCD opened at $294.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.03. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,609,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 98,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 176.2% in the second quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

