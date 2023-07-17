Raymond James Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $574.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $570.00 to $574.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MSCI. Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $562.00.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $497.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.66. MSCI has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

