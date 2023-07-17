LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research assumed coverage on shares of LZG International (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
LZG International Stock Up 4.3 %
LZGI opened at $0.96 on Friday. LZG International has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $3.75.
LZG International Company Profile
