Credit Suisse Group Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $55.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 2.7 %

SHOP stock opened at $68.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.02. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Shopify by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.