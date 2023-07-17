Head to Head Analysis: Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXDQ – Get Free Report) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boxed and Overstock.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.00 -$69.22 million ($3.02) 0.00 Overstock.com $1.77 billion 0.80 -$35.24 million ($1.26) -24.83

Volatility & Risk

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed. Overstock.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boxed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Boxed has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overstock.com has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Overstock.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Overstock.com -3.14% 1.20% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Boxed and Overstock.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 0 0 0 N/A Overstock.com 0 7 2 0 2.22

Overstock.com has a consensus price target of $36.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Overstock.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Overstock.com beats Boxed on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York. On April 2, 2023, Boxed, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

