Raymond James Lowers EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised EPR Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.94.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $45.55 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $33.92 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.