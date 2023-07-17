Head to Head Survey: BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

BitNile Metaverse (NASDAQ:BNMV – Get Free Report) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BitNile Metaverse and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitNile Metaverse $25.60 million 0.06 -$9.93 million N/A N/A Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 10.31 -$3.12 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BitNile Metaverse.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitNile Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BitNile Metaverse and Indonesia Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares BitNile Metaverse and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitNile Metaverse N/A -99.24% -58.57% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of BitNile Metaverse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

BitNile Metaverse has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats BitNile Metaverse on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitNile Metaverse

BitNile Metaverse, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions businesses in the United States. It also owns and operates bitnile.com metaverse platform, a social networking community that allows users to engage and purchase digital and physical products while playing 3D immersive games. The company was formerly known as Ecoark Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BitNile Metaverse, Inc. in March 2023. BitNile Metaverse, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

