Mizuho Raises California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target to $60.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRC. StockNews.com began coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $45.38 on Friday. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.14.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.54. California Resources had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Company Profile



California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

