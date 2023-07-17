TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS International (Cda)’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $738.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.05 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,925,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 931,866 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after acquiring an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,191,000 after acquiring an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 375,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 335,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.