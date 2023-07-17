Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 96,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Price Performance

About Aegon

Shares of AEG stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

