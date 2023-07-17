AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.97. The company has a market capitalization of $239.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

