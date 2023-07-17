Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Target Price at $1,900.00

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,900.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASBFY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Associated British Foods stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

