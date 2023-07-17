NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $56.75 Average PT from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.
NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.
