NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $56.75 Average PT from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,506,000 after purchasing an additional 74,439 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $57.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

