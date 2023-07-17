Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. FOX has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FOX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of FOX by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,578 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

