STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STM. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

STM stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

