Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives C$16.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.87. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.03 and a 12 month high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$497.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$479.00 million. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2691652 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

