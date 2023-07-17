W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.80.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after acquiring an additional 208,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $66.10 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 120.23%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

