Truist Financial Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $248.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.38.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $177.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

