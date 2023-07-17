Barclays Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $86.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.93.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.