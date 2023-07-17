First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Performance

FWBI stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWBI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.