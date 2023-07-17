William Blair Lowers Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LESL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 54.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Leslie’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Leslie’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

