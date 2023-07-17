Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Raised to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has $95.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.64.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80. Hologic has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

