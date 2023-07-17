Telsey Advisory Group Trims Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Target Price to $8.50

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LESL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Leslie’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Down 29.6 %

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Leslie’s by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.