Robert W. Baird Cuts Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $7.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LESL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair cut Leslie’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

Leslie’s Trading Down 29.6 %

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leslie’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,125,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,586,000 after acquiring an additional 251,350 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,574,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,470,000 after buying an additional 816,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,584,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,540,000 after acquiring an additional 305,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Leslie’s by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

