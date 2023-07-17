NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target Raised to $7.50

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
NextDecade Price Performance
Shares of NEXT opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.95.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NextDecade
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NextDecade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.