NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Price Target Raised to $7.50

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.50 to $7.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of NEXT opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Valinor Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter valued at $73,417,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter worth about $16,805,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,616,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 799.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 732,935 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

