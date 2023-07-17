Truist Financial Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $104.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.56.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $92.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after purchasing an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

