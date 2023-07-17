Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Permian Resources from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PR opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 4.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. Permian Resources has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,442,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,362,000 after acquiring an additional 222,596 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,902,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,776 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

