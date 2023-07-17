Truist Financial Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $64.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley cut Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.14.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $70.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,104,000 after acquiring an additional 30,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.