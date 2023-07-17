Truist Financial Increases Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target to $100.00

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.91. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $41.75 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 17.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 13,600 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $1,070,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $4,846,359. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

