American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMH. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

