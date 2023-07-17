American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMH. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.90.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $881,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 8,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,810. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,003,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,389,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading single-family property owner, leasing operator and build-to-rent developer. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.