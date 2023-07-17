AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $32.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZEK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded AZEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.81.

AZEK opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 341.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.73. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AZEK by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,226,000 after buying an additional 2,162,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AZEK by 848.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after buying an additional 1,882,284 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after buying an additional 1,111,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AZEK by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares in the last quarter.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

