Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,692 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $350,444.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 394,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,463,310.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,979 shares of company stock worth $2,667,602 in the last 90 days. 28.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

