UnitedHealth Group’s (UNH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $587.00 price objective on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $586.80.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 7.2 %

UNH stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.44.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

