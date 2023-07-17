Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $365.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $353.85.

MOH stock opened at $298.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.04. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

