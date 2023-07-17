SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $657,821.77 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 5,059 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $657,821.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,856,525.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Lionel Bonnot sold 772 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $92,640.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $40,950.74.

On Monday, April 17th, Lionel Bonnot sold 2,693 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $323,160.00.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $126.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.99. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $209.66.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in SiTime by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

