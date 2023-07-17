Mitch C. Hill Sells 6,500 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $365,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $57.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -107.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.59 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,070,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,838,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,793,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,459,000 after purchasing an additional 406,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,689,000 after purchasing an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

