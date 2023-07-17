agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 18,750 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $318,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $351,187.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $594,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $701,250.00.

agilon health Price Performance

AGL opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.91 and a beta of 0.95. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 171.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 45.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 37.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 39.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.28.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

