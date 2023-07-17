Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $249,040.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,989,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,675,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LEGH opened at $23.87 on Monday. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $581.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 26.1% in the first quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 26.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

