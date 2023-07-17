EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Robert Paul Bennett Sells 28,000 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $518,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,018,398.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Paul Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $261,380.00.

EngageSmart Price Performance

ESMT stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 146.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.23%. On average, research analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,353,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after buying an additional 385,860 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,669,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESMT. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Further Reading

