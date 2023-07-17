Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Sells $392,160.00 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW opened at $188.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.90. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $127.61 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

CW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

