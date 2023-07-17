Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells $424,350.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $441.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.56 and a 1 year high of $456.48.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after acquiring an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.