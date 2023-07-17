Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) President Sells $346,620.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benjamin Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $117.51 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.