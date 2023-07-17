Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $569,225.88 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 175,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $569,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $666,000.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $592,000.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $466,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 3.6 %

AUR opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.51. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Innovation last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102,305 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

